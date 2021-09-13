Nearly 40 percent of Cubans with the complete Covid-19 vaccination schedule.

Thirty-eight percent of the Cuban population has already received the three planned doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccination scheme with national drugs, in an effort to achieve immunization by 2021, official sources reported Sunday.

In a population of a little more than 11 million inhabitants, the three shots were given to 4,258,396 people, of the two vaccines developed on the island: Abdala from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, as well as Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, from the Finlay Vaccine Institute.

Francisco Durán, National Director of Epidemiology, announced that 16 million 195 thousand 960 doses have been applied since the beginning of the immunization strategy in the country, last May.

To date, 60.6%, that is, 6 million 784,652 people received the first dose and the second dose was administered to 5 million 141,557, which means 45.9% of the population.

As part of the vaccination schedule, the third dose of the vaccine is currently being completed in the capital cities of the different provinces in risk groups such as pregnant women, breastfeeding postpartum women, transplant recipients and nephropaths.

On September 3, the first injection of the Abdala vaccine was given to 18 year-old adolescents in the last grade of pre-university and professional technical education, a stage which should be completed on October 1.

Meanwhile, the infant population is also receiving its first injection of the immunogen, first to those between 12 and 18 years of age and shortly to children between two and 11 years of age.

