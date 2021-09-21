Vaccination campaign against Covid-19 advances in Holguin communities

The vaccination campaign advances in the province of Holguin to protect the population from the aggressive Covid-19 and this was verified by Radio Angulo digital in the vaccinatory located in the elementary school 'Roger Leyva', of the Libertad neighborhood in this Cuban city of the parks.

Dr. Minerva Lizbeth Vázquez, deputy director of medical assistance at the Máximo Gómez polyclinic, informed that Abdala has already benefited 92 percent of the people in the area covered by this medical institution.

In the same way, it is proceeding with the people who have not yet been vaccinated or are missing some doses, and started the application of Soberana-02 in children from two to ten years old, and from 11 to 18 years old.

"For this purpose, we have nine vaccination points, where doctors, nurses and medical students are working in an organized manner and complying with the established precautionary measures. The campaign is going well because the population contributes with their presence and discipline. I can say that the response is positive and all our population will be immunized on the scheduled date".

Together with this medical and public response, there is the resolute support of the delegates of the People's Power, activists of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) and workers of the centers activated as vaccination points. Such is the case of the "Roger Leyva" school, where the management is professionally devoted to this vital task, together with other workers of the center, acknowledged the deputy director.

And as vaccination is a task of the people, it is also usual the performance of amateur artists in some of these points, as I appreciated in the 'Roger Leyva' where, the neighbor Miguel Semanat Batallán gave several songs to those present.

He told me that they have performed at several vaccination points, "as a way to liven up the wait and make people relax a little before starting the process, and I want you to know that the children also applaud me enthusiastically, although the music I give them is from the prodigious decade of Spanish music and some other boleros by Cuban authors".

Semanat usually performs at the vaccinatoriums and other stages assigned by the Casa de Cultura "Manuel Dositeo Aguilera" of this Cuban city of parks, accompanied by Alberto Matos, also an amateur.

What inspires them to support the vaccination campaign in that singular way, I asked him, and Semanat, adjusting his cap, stared at me, pointing at the people who were waiting their turn to register and be checked by the doctors, proceed to the vaccination, and wait an hour later, in another classroom, to prevent any adverse reaction, which has not happened.

"Those people leave happy after receiving the corresponding dose of vaccine, but when we dedicate them before, some musical themes, they enter the vaccination point more sedated, without fearing anything, and that is what the doctors and the nurses have told me, with whom they are always used to dialogue a little ", answered my interlocutor.

He told me that they make this modest contribution to the vaccination process, because "it is quite traumatic what we have gone through with Covid-19, the number of contagions, the people who have died, and naturally, that scares many people who, when they listen to our songs, delivered with so much love, change their tensions, as one can see in their faces. That's why we do it, and because we love the art of singing.

The fact is that the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 is advancing in this province of Holguin, in correspondence with its behavior in Cuba, where on Saturday 18 million 126 thousand 208 doses of Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus were administered. In this way, the Marti's premise that "in foreseeing lies the art of saving" is honored.



