Holguin towards better control of the pandemic

Containing the level of Covid-19 infection is a major task in the province of Holguin, which remains in a phase of community transmission and in the last quarter of this year has reported a sustained increase in the number of confirmed cases of the disease with high dispersion of the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus in its 14 municipalities.

Facing the pandemic has imposed enormous challenges to health professionals who have implemented basic and essential strategies for the early detection of high-risk patients and the permanent surveillance of the behavior and variation of the virus from all levels of care.

Dr. Luis Orlando Castro Gonzalez, Deputy Director General of Public Health in the territory, reported that the reorganization of medical services with greater capacity and quality assistance, the conscious and timely active screening, the rapid location of contacts of confirmed and suspected cases of infection and the admission of all cases in institutions and treatment according to their classification, point to a better control of the epidemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 to date more than 50,500 Holguineros have been infected, more than 99% of them have been diagnosed in the current year.

On average," he stressed, "some 2,900 cases suggestive of the disease are treated daily in the 62 respiratory infection clinics distributed throughout the province," where there are still more than 750 active outbreaks, mainly in the capital municipality (Holguín), Gibara, Moa, Sagua de Tánamo and Rafael Freyre.

There is concern about infections in children under 20 years of age and in older adults. Currently, more than 43% of the confirmed patients in the province belong to risk groups. In our therapies," he said, "an average of 280 cases are admitted daily", and unfortunately, every day for the last three months, deaths have been reported.

In the last stage, positive travelers are decreasing and cases without a precise source of infection are decreasing. In those diagnosed in Holguín with Covid-19, the female sex predominates with 53% and the contacts of confirmed cases with 99.8%. More than 170 pregnant women and 78 postpartum women have become ill.

Among the municipalities with the highest incidence rate of the disease - over 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants - are Urbano Noris, Cacocum, Sagua de Tánamo, Antilla, Gibara, Báguanos, Cueto and Banes.

The provincial deputy general director of Public Health confirmed that the stability of the supply of medicines and supplies has improved and that, in general, the application of sanitary actions, restriction of movement and social distancing, as well as the progress in the immunization of the Holguineros with the immunogens Abdala (in the adult population) and Soberna 02 + Soberana Plus (in pediatric ages), show a tendency to decrease the contagion and serious forms of the disease.

At the end of September 26, the province of Holguin reported 423 positive cases of the new coronavirus, 47 less than the previous day.