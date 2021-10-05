BioCubaFarma emphasizes transparency in the development of Cuban vaccines

The Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries Group (BioCubaFarma) emphasized the transparency that characterizes the vaccine development process in Cuba, where 48.5 percent of citizens have been immunized against Covid-19.

Eduardo Martinez, the director of BioCubaFarma, tweeted explaining that each stage was informed to the population through the media and institutional digital platforms. Part of these results, added the director, is published in scientific journals and other works continue to be sent.

The results were presented at international events held virtually, Martinez stressed.

The director of BioCubaFarma pointed out that there is a fluid exchange with the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization, international entities that already have data on the results obtained in their hands.

Cuba has three Covid-19 vaccines and one of them, Abdala, has already received authorization for emergency use in the country, as well as Sovereign 02 for the pediatric age population.