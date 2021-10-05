Italian artists and institutions make donations to Cuba.

Organized by the National Association of Italy-Cuba Assosiation to fight Covid-19, Recording and Musical Edition Company (EGREM) received on Monday the first donation of medical supplies

Rigoberto Zarza, director of Europe Department for the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), welcomed the Neos airline cargo with medical material made up of 17 cubic meters and more than 2,000 kilograms at the José International Airport Martí.

In his words, Zarza thanked the Por un abrazo solidarity project, 'result of brotherhood between our peoples and of Italy's gratitude for the help of the Henry Reeve International Health Brigade, which fought the Covid-19 pandemic in the cities of Crema and Piedmont.'

Upon his arrival as part of the crew, the founder of the project Pepe López underlined the solidarity nature of the initiative that brought culture and art in the midst of the difficult times experienced in Italy as a result of Covid-19.

The National Association of Italy-Cuba Friendship has been defending and doing two cents in favor of our country for many years, the musician emphasized about one of the organizations with more than 60 years of support for the Cuban people and their Revolution.

The donation destined for the ICUs at the Calixto García Hospital in Havana and the municipalities of Trinidad and Sancti Spíritus, includes protective face masks, medical gowns, catheters and syringes.