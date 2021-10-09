Health authorities in Holguin urged to minimize risk of overconfidence in gradual reopening process

After more than a year of confrontation with Covid-19, the province of Holguin has had to modify by force majeure lifestyles and development plans with a high psychological, social and economic cost.

Now, in view of the decrease in the curve of daily positive cases compared to recent months, it is gradually moving towards normality, but vigilant of the behavior of the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus and of social discipline in terms of compliance with biosecurity protocols.

Dr. María Eugenia Escobar Pérez, a second degree specialist in Hygiene and Epidemiology from Holguín, agrees that the relaxation of the pandemic control measures is an expected and necessary step in view of the urgency of reactivating the economy in a context of limited resources and effects in different key areas of the productive and service sectors, both state and private.

It recognizes that the seven municipalities (Moa, Sagua de Tánamo, Frank País, Mayarí, Cueto, Antilla and Holguín) that are going through this phase present, so far, a favorable epidemiological situation, although it warned about the danger of overconfidence and its consequences for health.

The territories with gradual reopening of activities in the current stage of confrontation to Covid-19, have the challenge of facing the pandemic and at the same time revive the business sector, produce goods and provide public services with the lowest risk of transmission and contagion, said the also master in Infectious Diseases.

Although the province decreases the positivity of the samples (PCR-Ag) analyzed, she clarified the behavior of the pandemic in some municipalities such as Banes, Báguanos and Gibara.

She pointed out that in order to continue advancing and avoid outbreaks, it is vital to make progress in the anti-Covid-19 immunization process -so far in this eastern region only about 29% of the population has completed the vaccination schedule with Abdala or Soberana 02+Soberana Plus-, as well as the indispensable collaboration of the people in the observance of the health protocols and to increase the investigations and the search for cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic to date, more than 54 thousand Holguineros have been infected, and more than 99% of them have been diagnosed in the current year, when the circulation of the Delta strain has been very strong with a high cost in human lives.