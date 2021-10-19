Tense epidemiological situation in the municipality of Banes, north of Holguín

The epidemiological situation is very tense in the municipality of Banes, north of the eastern Cuban province of Holguin, whose numbers are growing in a day that marked 46 positive cases and nearly 500 admissions, indicating that today the complexity is absolute and the spread of the virus extends throughout the territory.

The Archeological Capital of Cuba is among the first municipalities of the country in its incidence rate and is now the highest in the province of Holguin, maintaining the high plateau of contagions in the month of October, an issue that had already been recorded since September, where there were about 1,700 cases.

Many gaps are being given to the pandemic, from a certain laxity in discipline, visible every day in the lines of stores, pharmacies, banks and other places in the city, to the incorrect use of masks, social gatherings, lack of prevention, refusal to isolation and fatigue in community work, which translates into these worrying figures.

Likewise, there are also problems associated with the performance and transfer of PCRs and their confirmation by the laboratory in Holguín, which also affect this problem.

However, the Municipal Temporary Group for confronting covid-19 is studying the opening in the coming days of some activities such as internal transportation in the territory, sports gyms and other tasks of the Self-Employment, always in strict compliance with the hygienic-sanitary measures.

At the same time, the vaccination process is progressing favorably, but it is necessary to increase the level of organization and communication to avoid failures so that all the population knows the place and time to receive this immunogen.

