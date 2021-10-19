Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Real Audio


Warning: "continue" targeting switch is equivalent to "break". Did you mean to use "continue 2"? in /mnt/public/plugins/system/helix3/core/classes/menu.php on line 89
Tense epidemiological situation in the municipality of Banes, north of Holguín

Tense epidemiological situation in the municipality of Banes, north of Holguín

Pin It

The epidemiological situation is very tense in the municipality of Banes, north of the eastern Cuban province of Holguin, whose numbers are growing in a day that marked 46 positive cases and nearly 500 admissions, indicating that today the complexity is absolute and the spread of the virus extends throughout the territory.

The Archeological Capital of Cuba is among the first municipalities of the country in its incidence rate and is now the highest in the province of Holguin, maintaining the high plateau of contagions in the month of October, an issue that had already been recorded since September, where there were about 1,700 cases.

Many gaps are being given to the pandemic, from a certain laxity in discipline, visible every day in the lines of stores, pharmacies, banks and other places in the city, to the incorrect use of masks, social gatherings, lack of prevention, refusal to isolation and fatigue in community work, which translates into these worrying figures.

Likewise, there are also problems associated with the performance and transfer of PCRs and their confirmation by the laboratory in Holguín, which also affect this problem.

However, the Municipal Temporary Group for confronting covid-19 is studying the opening in the coming days of some activities such as internal transportation in the territory, sports gyms and other tasks of the Self-Employment, always in strict compliance with the hygienic-sanitary measures.

At the same time, the vaccination process is progressing favorably, but it is necessary to increase the level of organization and communication to avoid failures so that all the population knows the place and time to receive this immunogen.

Taken from radiobanes.icrt.cu

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Tense epidemiological situation in the municipality of Banes, north of Holguín

    The epidemiological situation is very tense in the municipality of Banes, north of the eastern Cuban province of Holguin, whose numbers are growing in a day that marked 46 positive cases and nearly 500 admissions, indicating that today the complexity is absolute and the spread of the virus extends throughout the territory.

  • Boca de Samá: peace, love and memory

    The coastal community of Boca de Samá is a paradisiacal place, impressive for its beauty, to which one arrives overcoming about 70 kilometers towards the North of Holguín, passing by Guardalavaca; and after a small elevation, the small hamlet is shown, escorted by the wide sea, that penetrates that terroir belonging to the municipality of Banes.

  • The work of Holguin Pediatric Hospital is recognized on the 50th anniversary of its foundation.

    The Pediatric Hospital Octavio de la Concepción de la Pedraja in Holguin, a distinguished institution in the care of children and adolescents in the province, celebrated its 50th anniversary on October 10.

  • Active artists and intellectuals in Holguin to celebrate the Day for the Cuban Culture

    Multiple activities are taking place in the Cuban City of the Parks these days to celebrate the Day for the Cuban Culture that in this occasion is dedicated to the centenary of the Cuban narrator, essayist and critic Cintio Vitier, to the 120th anniversary of the foundation of the National Library of Cuba José Martí and to the 35th anniversary of the Association Hermanos Saiz.

  • Flu vaccination campaign for children began in Cuba

    The flu vaccination campaign in the pediatric population aged six to 11 months and 29 days of life began this Monday in Cuba, with the aim of preventing serious complications associated with seasonal influenza in the southern hemisphere.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.