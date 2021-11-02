Cuban Doctor Named Member of the World Academy of Sciences

Cuban doctor Tania Crombet Ramos, director of Clinical Research at the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM), was elected as a new member of the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) for the advancement of science in developing countries.

This was announced on Monday by the CIM on its Twitter account, in which it specified that the appointment will be effective as of January 1, 2022.

On the same social network, Jorge Luis Perdomo, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic, congratulated Crombet Ramos, whom he considered a genuine representative of Cuban women in science.

Damian Delgado, an official of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, added his congratulations on Twitter: "Many congratulations to this excellent scientist, who with her talent and dedication makes Fidel's dream come true: the future of Cuba has to be of women and men of science," he said.

The CIM is a Cuban biotechnology company that promotes research, development, production and commercialization of products against cancer and other diseases of the immune system.