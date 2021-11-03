Drug from Cuba guarantees recovery of Covid-19 patients

Experts from Cuba presented on Tuesday the results of the exploratory Phase I clinical trial of the antiSARS-CoV-2 Gamma Globulin, a drug whose application allowed the recovery of Covid-19 patients with pneumonia and in serious condition.

At the weekly meeting of scientists with the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, they explained that the product developed from the plasma of Covid-19 convalescents was used in 11 people, who evolved better with respect to 10 others confirmed in the same clinical conditions who did not receive the drug.

According to a television report, the study was carried out at the Luis Díaz Soto Military Hospital, in this capital city, and none of the patients included presented serious adverse events related to the drug administered, which made it "very safe", he remarked.

Similarly, those infected did not require mechanical ventilation, while some of the so-called Control Group (who did not receive the antiSARS-CoV-2 gamma globulin) did require assisted ventilation.

In addition, case fatality in the Control Group was higher compared to the group of people who received the drug.

The Phase II clinical trial will begin this month in a larger universe and, if successful, could become one of the first-line Cuban biotechnology products for the treatment of Covid-19.

Also as part of the meeting were disseminated the results of the impact of the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 Abdala in the western provinces of Havana and Matanzas, where it showed more than 90 percent effectiveness in preventing severity and death.

Public Health Minister José Ángel Portal pointed out the importance of complying with personal protection measures in the current context marked by the decrease in the incidence of the disease at the national level to avoid Covid-19 and a setback after moving to the new normal.

(With information from Prensa Latina)