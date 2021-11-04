More than 65 percent of Cubans are fully immunized.

The Ministry of Public Health reported that at the end of November 1, 25 million 869,765 doses of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala had been administered in the country.

To date, 9,963,447 people have received at least one dose of one of the above mentioned Cuban immunogens, including those vaccinated with Soberana Plus as a single dose.

Of these, eight million 956,486 people have already received the second dose and six million 949,832 people have received the third dose.

Seven million 326,707 people are fully vaccinated, which represents 65.5 percent of the Cuban population.

Cuba is carrying out an intense mass vaccination campaign that includes the pediatric population from two to 18 years of age, and seeks to complete 90 percent coverage of anti-virus immunization by the end of November.

However, the control of the epidemic requires discipline in the observance of health guidelines. The Minister of Public Health, Dr. José Angel Portal Miranda, said this Monday in the temporary working group that in some places we are beginning to see people who do not use the nasobuco and it is a basic measure that we cannot ignore.

"The control of the disease cannot be left to vaccines alone; no one can be trusted, it is essential to continue insisting on basic personal protection measures: it is not only to demand them, but also to ensure that they are complied with."

