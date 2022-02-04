Cancer treatment: a priority for the Cuban health system also in times of pandemic



Cancer treatment has been a priority for the Cuban healthcare system over the years and it has remained so in times of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the limitations in healthcare services caused by SARS-CoV-2 and the tightening of the U.S. blockade.

Dr. Jorge Juan Marinello Guerrero, president of the Cuban Society of Oncology, Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine, said in an exclusive interview with the Cuban News Agency that during these months of pandemic, oncological institutions have not stopped their assistance work, but have increased their work in many of them.

However, he said that the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government on Cuba has had a strong impact on the health system during these two years, which has limited the acquisition of equipment, medicines and supplies for the treatment of this malignant ailment.



He mentioned that the purchase of cytostatics and monoclonal drugs, limb prostheses and products for pathological anatomy studies, imaging tests and to keep the country's radiotherapy network active has been affected.



This last limitation has led to an increase in patient care schedules in order to take advantage of the available equipment and not interrupt treatments, said the specialist, who is also a second-degree specialist in Oncology and Oncological Radiotherapy

Marinello Guerrero affirmed that from Cuban biotechnology there are highly effective drugs used in oncological pathologies, among them are HeberFERON for skin cancer, the CIMAvax-EGFhr and Vaxira vaccines for lung cancer, Nimotuzumab used in this condition in the head and neck region, esophagus, pancreas and non-small cell lung cancer, in addition to Leucocin used in the therapy of patients undergoing chemotherapy.



The assistant professor of the National Institute of Oncology and Radiobiology stated that this is a curable disease, but its evolution depends on early, adequate diagnosis and correct treatment.



He said that it is necessary to seek medical assistance in the event of any unusual behavior, such as a mole that grows, changes in color or itches, as well as if a person presents skin ulcers, prolonged respiratory symptoms, changes in the voice, weight loss or a mass detected in the breast or in the soft tissues.



He also stressed the importance of keeping a follow-up on people who have had this pathology and detailed that in Cuba the main locations of cancer are in the skin in both sexes, followed in men by prostate, lung and colon cancer, and in women by breast, lung and cervical cancer.



The expert pointed out that there are nine oncological radiotherapy services in the country, an equal number of pediatric oncology services and more than 45 medical oncology services distributed in hospitals and health institutions.



The disease is considered a global health problem and according to the World Health Organization in 2020 it was estimated 20 million new cases and was the cause of death of 10 million people.



However, it is expected to increase to some 30 million new cases by 2040, mainly in low- and middle-income countries, which is why the celebration of World Cancer Day, this February 4, has as its slogan "For fairer care", a call to encourage measures to prevent and control the disease.

