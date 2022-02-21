New solidarity shipment for Cuba from Barcelona

The third shipment of the campaign "Tons of Solidarity against the blockade to Cuba" in Spain, was made available under the auspices of groups in Catalonia, it was reported this Sunday.



The process of collecting sanitary material and loading the container was organized by the Catalan solidarity platform Defensem Cuba and coordinated by the Committee of Solidarity with Central America of Prat and the Associació Nou Barris de Barcelona, in Prat de Llobregat.



Also included in the shipment, valued at 80,000 euros, was material donated by a hospital in Girona and medical supplies collected by the two solidarity organizations.



The associations of friendship with the Caribbean island and the members of the Cuban consulate in Barcelona were in charge of preparing the cargo that will leave for the largest of the Antilles. The freight costs were assumed by the Ajuntament del Prat de Llobregat, a town in the province of Barcelona



The shipment is part of the campaign "Tons of Solidarity against the Blockade of Cuba", promoted by MESC (Movimiento Estatal de Solidaridad con Cuba), a coordinating body made up of 58 organizations to which Defensem Cuba belongs.



The materials sent are: masks, gowns, glasses, face shields, single-use sheets, adult diapers, examination stretchers, hydraulic stretchers, chairs, hospitalization chairs, blood extraction chairs, mattresses and equipment (ultra-decision, auto-sonic, monitors, autoclaves, rhinomanometers and endoscopy pump, among others).



With information from Prensa Latina news agency