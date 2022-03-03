Holguín guarantees protection of older adults in times of pandemic

Integral health and social programs protect more than 200,000 older adults in the province of Holguín who during almost two years of pandemic have received differentiated attention with the essential support of the family, the community and health institutions.



Although all people are at risk of contracting the SARS Cov-2 virus, those over 65 years of age have been more vulnerable to suffer from Covid-19 and develop serious complications of the disease due to the decrease in their immunological capacity and suffer more frequently from chronic pathologies such as diabetes melitos, arterial hypertension, cardiovascular and respiratory insufficiencies with impact on mortality.

At present, the elderly are the patients confirmed with the new coronavirus in the territory who require more hospitalization and intensive care therapies.

The challenge of the pandemic has reaffirmed the priority given by Cuban government policies to the care of grandfathers and grandmothers through different health and social assistance programs that help the most needy - with limitations of personal and economic autonomy - promoting healthy aging and the respect and protection of their rights.

Since the beginning of the circulation of the new coronavirus, epidemiological surveillance of this population group was intensified in the community for the early detection of symptoms and health promotion actions, hygiene protocols to avoid contagion, and preventive interventions to strengthen their immune system with the application of drugs - PrevengHo Vir (homeopathic) and Biomodulin T (biological immunomodulator) - were implemented, while the process of mass immunization in the province began in 2021 for people over 60 years of age, most of whom have already completed the three-dose vaccination scheme with the Abdala immunogen, developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and which has shown 92.28 percent effectiveness.

The Integral Care Program for the Elderly of the Ministry of Public Health has 100 percent coverage and is based on community, institutional and hospital care. In Holguín there is a multidisciplinary and multisectoral strategy for the protection of the elderly that is based on the health care provided by the more than one thousand Family Doctor and Nurse clinics in the 14 municipalities of the territory, geriatric services in hospitals and care in nursing homes.



At all stages of the health emergency, home care has been provided adapted to the specific needs (medical surveillance, medicines and food) of the adult population with a high prevalence of fragility, disability and dependence from the Primary Health Care and the Family Care System (SAF), which has reinforced at this stage in Holguín the work of food delivery to the elderly who live alone with the cooperative and supportive support of social workers and volunteers from mass organizations and different agencies.

Cuba, from its current laws, discards all the manifestations of discrimination and violence that affect the elderly. Its Constitution protects them: The State, society and families, in what corresponds to each one, have the obligation to protect, assist and facilitate the conditions to satisfy the needs and raise the quality of life of the elderly and likewise, to respect their self-determination, to guarantee the full exercise of their rights and to promote their integration and social participation.

Holguín is one of the most aged provinces in the country. In this eastern Cuban region, more than 20% of its population -more than one million inhabitants- is over 60 years of age.