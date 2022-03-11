Specialized care for Covid-19 patients at the Clinical Surgical Hospital of Holguin.

The main health institution in the province of Holguín specializing in the care of suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19 is currently the Lucía Íñiguez Landín Clinical and Surgical Hospital, which during the pandemic has reorganized its services and adapted its protocols to the complex health scenario with an effective medical response.

The decrease in the number of SARS Cov-2 virus infections is giving a respite to hospital assistance in the territory. However, so far in 2022 to date, the Respiratory Guard Corps of this center has attended more than two thousand patients -mainly from the municipalities of Holguín, Báguanos and Gibara-, of which a little more than 700 have been admitted with an average hospital stay of between five and seven days.

They were prepared to receive about 20% of the sick in the territory, however, current admissions do not exceed 5% of confirmed cases. This statistic corroborates the considerable decrease of the hospital pandemic impact with respect to the peak of 2021 -July and August- when the "Lucia" came to enable about 700 beds for the care of these patients. Now they have a capacity of about 250 and only use a little more than 90.



Admissions and serious and critical cases due to this disease are decreasing "with a prevalence and incidence different from that of the previous year. Transmission in the community is decreasing and therefore less complicated cases are arriving and fewer cases with risk factors -explained Dr. Joel Leyva Rodriguez, who is in charge of organizing the Medical Services of the Surgical Clinic to deal with this health emergency- because although the Omicron variant is more contagious than the previous ones, at this time the patients do not show very serious damage, that is to say, the so-called cytokine storm has not been expressed at its full level".

Direct impact on saving life



For almost two years the workers of the Surgical Clinic of Holguin -despite the fatigue, adversities-limitations and greater exposure to contagion-, have found strength in their humanistic formation and have exalted the ethical commitment to serve the community during the most complex sanitary crisis that humanity has faced in the last 100 years.



Armed with courage, knowledge and dedication, they assume every day the direct attention to suspects and positives to the new coronavirus, monitor their evolution and response to treatment, prevent serious complications and accompany their recovery, a consecration that makes a difference in the control of the pandemic and is recognized and appreciated by the people of Holguin.



Kersting Leyva Rojas, specialist in Internal Medicine and head of Infectious Diseases Services, referred to the fact that at the moment the hospitalized positive cases are mainly geriatric patients -considered high-risk- with pneumonia or chronic decompensated pathologies, and mentioned some post-Covid-19 sequelae and complications that have already affected Holguineros such as pulmonary fibrosis, renal failure, myocarditis, myalgia, polyneuropathy and insomnia.



He is only 35 years old and since the beginning of the pandemic he has bravely faced the SARS CoV-2 virus, prevailing his vocation to serve, help and care for those who need it most. "This experience has made us grow as doctors and as people, we work as a team from the moment the patient arrives at the emergency room and together we fight so that he can get out alive".



This attitude of collaboration is also present in the sixth-year medical students Jorge Calderón Domínguez and Samira Pacheco Leyva, who, as an unforgettable learning experience, support hospital assistance in the context of an unusual epidemiological period, while thanking for the opportunity to grow in their professional training and insisting that the perception of risk is a basic pillar to contain the transmission of the virus.





For his part, Carlos Alejandro Fernández, First Degree Specialist in Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, praised the guarantee of the sustainability of intensive care services, the decrease in mortality and the high level of performance imposed by Covid-19.



"At this stage, the fact that the population is vaccinated and most of them have had their booster dose has contributed to a much better evolution of the patients. Which patients are the ones who fundamentally evolve to severity, those of advanced age, the prostrate, those with decompensated comorbidities, that is, very few young patients or those who are fully vaccinated. We have a therapy room with 18 beds that so far has met the needs of serious patients, as well as the intensive care ward. This year the epidemic has already started to decline and we hope that this will be the future behavior. Our preventive work has had an impact on the recovery of the patients," said Dr. Joanne Leslie Graña, Deputy Director of Serious Diseases Care at the Holguin Clinical and Surgical Hospital, and urged, in spite of the decrease in the number of infections, not to neglect self-care and social responsibility measures.



