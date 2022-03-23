For a better control of medicines in Holguin

The current context of medicines in Cuba is marked by several complexities such as the existence of an informal market, shortages and deficits of drugs, especially for the care of serious patients, oncology and chronic diseases, given among other causes by the shortage of raw materials and international logistics problems.



Hence, the effective control of medicines is essential at a time when the country is facing a deficit of these resources, which is why attention to this area is prioritized. To this end, a review of the medicine control process, developed by the health sector in coordination with the highest political leadership in Holguin, took place on March 21 at the headquarters of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) in the territory.



At the meeting, which was attended by hospital staff, pharmacies, health units, union representatives related to the sector and other community factors, it was reported that among the main incidents that threaten the control of medicines is the detection of 34 illegal acts in the municipality and the corresponding measures.

Among the thwarted criminal acts, five stand out at the Vladimir Ilich Lenin University General Hospital, hence the hospital giant directs its work to prevent unfortunate events, according to Divis Nubia Vázquez Rojena, secretary of the PCC Committee at the institution:



"On the basis of the problems detected we have been discussing strongly. In a hospital we have to evaluate several edges, first the intra-hospital pharmacy, then our prescriptions towards external pharmacies and then the control we have within the hospital of the use of medicines in a proper way through the pharmacotherapeutic committee.



"We keep a stricter control of the orders made to the pharmacy, which are signed by the heads of services and physicians during on-call hours. Also something that has been requested a lot is the preparation of medications at the patient's bedside, as it should be, in these areas we are having a greater control to achieve the use of medications where necessary and eliminate prescriptions for complacency, ensuring the care of the medical quotas".



In criminal acts related to the control of medicines, the municipality of Holguín has the highest incidence, followed by Mayarí, Moa and Banes.



The crimes typified in speculation, hoarding, illicit economic activity, misappropriation and receiving include records in which medicines were seized either from people who were selling at the time of detection or through social networks. Several drugs such as Azithromycin, Paracetamol, Amoxicillin, Ciprofloxacin, Rocefin and Dexamethasone were seized.



Oscar Treto Cárdenas, official of the social sphere of the Central Committee of the PCC, was also present at the meeting, when he pointed out that the work must be translated into commitment, solutions and protagonism in order to transform this scenario for the better.



It is urgent to find solutions to face irregularities in the production, distribution and commercialization of medicines. This problem concerns prescribers and physicians who give prescriptions out of complacency and also dispensers who work mainly in community pharmacies in the sector.



One of the most complex scenarios is precisely the latter, since the desired personnel, resources and computerization possibilities are not available.