Bolivia donates syringes and needles to Cuba



The Bolivian Solidarity Coordinator, which brings together social, indigenous and peasant organizations, delivered this Thursday a donation of two million 286 thousand syringes and needles to support the medical services of the Pediatric Teaching Hospital of Centro Habana and other health institutions in Havana.



Juan Rogelio Tola Monroy, representative of the Coordinating Committee, told the Cuban News Agency that the donation is a sample of Bolivia's gratitude to the Cuban people and government for their unconditional help during the literacy campaign, the Miracle Mission and for sending medical brigades to that Andean nation.



This campaign, he added, brings together several entities and organizations from the nine departments that make up Bolivia, among them the Movement of Solidarity with Cuba.



The two countries have maintained fraternal relations since the last century, which have been strengthened thanks to the work of several generations and the appreciation that the Bolivian people have always had for Cuba, he said.



Abel Sosa Martínez, vice-president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, pointed out that this generous action is highly symbolic in view of the adversities faced by the largest of the Antilles, headed by the intensification of the U.S. blockade, aimed at depriving the country of its main sources of income in the midst of the pandemic situation and the international crisis.



Juan Javier Zarate Rivas, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Plurinational State of Bolivia in Cuba, referred to the satisfaction of being able to make this donation as a sample of reciprocity.



Also present were Yamira Palacios Sánchez, head of the department of the Collaboration that Cuba receives from the Ministry of Public Health, and Erelis Verona Ibáñez, director of the Pediatric Teaching Hospital of Centro Habana.



The donation consisted of a container of syringes and needles worth 82,011 dollars, destined for institutions of the National Health System.



With information from ACN