Real Audio

Cuba works on Covid-19 vaccination strategy for infants

Pin It

The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) is currently working on an immunization strategy against Covid-19 in children under two years of age with the Abdala (CIGB-66) vaccine, Verena Mucio, director of clinical research, said.


With this immunizer, Mucio confirmed, a plan is drawn up for the first 1,000 days of infants’ life, that is, from the moment they are conceived until they have reached two years of age (24 months).


Now, we are focusing on a clinical study in pregnant women vaccinated with Abdala (CIGB-66), and we are seeing the results in them, but also when the child is born from the point of view of the safety, development and the immune response received from the mother by a passive transfer of antibodies, she said.


The doctor added that an investigation in infants between six and 11 months of age is being done to assess the safety, immunogenicity and effect of the vaccine in this population.


Mucio added that the latter is currently subjected to an assessment by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices for its use in Havana.


Abdala (CIGB-66), which has received approval from Cuba’s regulatory authority for emergency use in children over two years of age since October 2021, showed an efficacy of 92.28 percent in a Phase III trial to prevent the symptomatic disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

With information from PL

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , , , ,

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Cuba works on Covid-19 vaccination strategy for infants

    The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) is currently working on an immunization strategy against Covid-19 in children under two years of age with the Abdala (CIGB-66) vaccine, Verena Mucio, director of clinical research, said.

  • Romerias de Mayo in Holguin promote tradition and modernity

    The World Festival of Artistic Youth, the Romerías de Mayo, returns in its XXIX edition, this time in person after two years of celebrations on digital platforms. The cultural event will be held until May 8 in the eastern Cuban province of Holguin.

  • Holguineros marched in support of the Revolution on May Day

    The celebration of the world proletariat that is held every year on May Day brought hundreds of thousands of workers, peasants and students to the squares of Holguin, who marched with their families as an expression of support for the Revolution.

  • First of May: Day of recognition to the effort and unity of the holguineros

    The celebration for the International Workers' Day will be a day to recognize the effort and contribution of the operators of the motorized tricycles in the city of Holguin during the confrontation to the pandemic of the Covid-19, who with voluntary disposition and solidary attitude joined in tasks of support and rapid response to contain the impact of the worst sanitary crisis faced by the humanity in the last years.

  • Cuba's Central Bank updates regulations on digital assets

    The Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) updated the regulations on the use and operations with certain digital assets related to financial, exchange and collection or payment activities, in and from the national territory

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.