Operation Carlota, a true military exploit

On May 25, 1991, after 15 years and seven months of duration, Operation Carlota, the name of Cuba's military mission in support of the independence of the People's Republic of Angola, officially started on November 4, 1975 and which ended on the aforementioned date, came to an end.



On the night of May 25, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz went to the "José Martí" international airport in the Cuban capital to welcome the last 500 internationalist combatants remaining in Angola, thus culminating one of the most singular military feats in modern history.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) of the Republic of Cuba offered their solidarity aid to preserve the independence of Angola and its territorial integrity in the face of the invasion of South Africa together with the United States and the government of Zaire, which tried to prevent the Angolan independence.

The Cuban military mission was a decisive factor in preserving the total independence of the brotherly Angolan people, while achieving the independence of Namibia and the end of the Apartheid policy in South Africa.

During the war in Angola, around 300 thousand internationalist combatants participated, and two thousand lost their lives in the line of duty, in addition to another 50 thousand civilian collaborators who also lent their solidarity aid.

On May 27, 1991, at the Mausoleum of El Cacahual, where the remains of Major General Antonio Maceo Grajales, his assistant Captain Panchito Gómez Toro, and other Cuban patriots rest, the official ceremony was held to welcome the last contingent of combatants who returned to Cuba from Angola.

In the solemn ceremony, Army General Raul Castro Ruz's report to Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz was concise and forceful: "To our people and to you, Commander in Chief, I inform you: Operation Carlota has concluded!