Friday, 23 July 2021

Real Audio

Moncada Barrack in Santiago de Cuba.

In Cuba it is always the 26th

Pin It

"It's always the 26th" is a phrase used by the Cuban people, an affirmation that is reborn now as we approach the Caribbean celebration, next July 26, of the National Rebellion Day.

The date becomes a stimulus to multiply the efforts of a people in Revolution, immersed in a constant task, promoted by its Communist Party, its Government and its people in monolithic unity, to face the Covid-19 pandemic and the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade, intensified by the government of the United States of America.


The assaults to the Moncada Barracks in Santiago de Cuba and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes in Bayamo, carried out by the members of the Centennial Generation on July 26, 1953, led by the young lawyer Fidel Castro Ruz, gave that date a very special meaning for the people of Cuba, who baptized that date as the Day of National Rebellion.


That attempt to take the sky by assault in order not to let José Martí die in the year of his centenary was the initial step to overthrow the bloody Batista tyranny, installed in power by means of a coup d'état on March 10, 1952.


Then came, in chronological order, the historic plea of self-defense "History Will Absolve Me", which became the Moncada program; the fruitful imprisonment; the preparations in Mexico for the expedition of the Granma yacht; the guerrilla war in the Sierra Maestra and its expansion through the invasion from East to West; and the victory of January 1959.


The road elapsed since then has been defining for the irreversible course taken by the Cuban people. Each July 26th transmits a message of permanent summons to continue advancing "Hasta la Victoria Siempre" (Until Victory Always)! That is why, for our Martiano, Fidelista and socialist people, in Cuba, "It is always the 26th".

Roberto Ortiz del Toro
Author: Roberto Ortiz del ToroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • In Cuba it is always the 26th

    "It's always the 26th" is a phrase used by the Cuban people, an affirmation that is reborn now as we approach the Caribbean celebration, next July 26, of the National Rebellion Day.

  • Cuba to vaccinate pregnant women and nursing mothers with Abdala starting July 29th

    When the vaccination of pregnant women and nursing mothers with Abdala begins on July 29, the immunization strategy against COVID-19 will be taking a significant step towards the protection of a vulnerable and prioritized group within the public health system in Cuba.

  • Artists and intellectuals of Holguin unite their voices in support of the Revolution

    After the events of the past day 11, some intellectuals and artists pronounced themselves in favor of the demonstration in opposition to the Cuban Revolution, however others, reaffirm their unconditional support to the social project that was born on January 1st, 1959. From the City of Parks, members of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (Uneac) raise their voices.

  • In Holguin greater exchange with the people

    "It is the opportune moment to improve the attention to the population, beyond statistics, to go to the quality of the answers, to the maximum rigor in the search for solutions to the problems and, it is necessary to exchange with the people, with total transparency", asserted Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, first secretary of the Party in Holguín, in conclusions of the Provincial Council of the People's Power held today.

  • Cuba thanks Celac for donation to confront Covid-19

    Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez thanked on Monday the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) for the donation of 800 thousand syringes with needles to face Covid-19.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.