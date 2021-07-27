Holguín on 26, three celebrations of national Moncadistas acts.

Tuesday, 27 July 2021

We are about to commemorate the 68th anniversary of July 26, 1953, when the assaults to the Moncada Barracks, in Santiago de Cuba, and "Carlos Manuel de Céspedes", in Bayamo, took place, and the prevailing hygienic epidemiological situation in the country, determined that there will be no massive act for obvious reasons.

I have had the privilege and honor of attending the Plaza de la Revolución Mayor General "Calixto García Iñiguez", to give journalistic coverage to the three celebrations of national events for July 26th in Holguín, in 1979, 1996 and 2009.

I recall that 42 years ago, the square that bears the name of the famous patriot from Holguín welcomed 26 commanders from Nicaragua, a country where the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) triumphed on July 19, 1979, overthrowing the tyranny of Anastasio Somoza.


The historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, described that event as a Sandinista 26th. By then numerous works of economic and social interest were inaugurated in Holguin, and the celebration of the Day of the National Rebellion became a well-deserved stimulus and recognition to a people in Revolution.

The second time that Holguin conquered the national headquarters of the act for July 26 was in 1996, when in a hard-fought emulation among all the provinces, the impetus of the Holguineros prevailed. Those were the difficult years of the Special Period and people were working hard to get out of the difficult situation.

I remember in particular the opening of the international airport "Frank País", the productive contributions of the nickel and sugar workers, as well as the increases registered in agriculture in food products, basically viands and vegetables.

Once again the eastern province of Holguin deserved to host the national July 26th celebration in 2009, on the 56th anniversary of the assaults on the Moncada and "Carlos Manuel de Cespedes" barracks, among other reasons, because of the progress made in the recovery from the damages caused by the hurricanes that affected the country during the second half of 2008.150613 stgo2 cuartel moncada amauris03

Although on this 26th there will be no massive celebrations or events and the celebration will be rather in institutions and homes, as health protection measures, all Cuba will commemorate the Day of National Rebellion, as a day of victories and renewed commitments to the Revolution.

 

 

