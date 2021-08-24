Benny Moré, the Sonero Mayor of Cuba

He was born on August 24, 1919 in Santa Isabel de las Lajas, today's province of Cienfuegos; black, poor and of humble origin, gifted with an exquisite and well timbre tenor voice, extraordinary capacity for improvisation, and with a singular style to lead his Banda Gigante, as he called his orchestra.

Of course, I am referring to Bartolomé Maximiliano Moré Gutiérrez, El Bárbaro del Ritmo, El Sonero Mayor de Cuba, or simply El Benny Moré, that genius and figure who became a true glory of Cuba as a singer, composer and bandleader.

Something very curious about this genuine artist, owner of an innate facility for improvisation, black and of humble origin, is that he was not an academic musician because he did not study that subject.

This is what he made known when someone inquired about the matter and he offered this answer: "Look, my partner, I don't know a thing about music, although most of the things I interpret have lyrics and music of my own creation"...

Benny was faithful and consistent with his origin, and the fame he conquered did not change his attachment to the land where he was born, which is why he rejected offers to settle outside the country, because he was proud to be Cuban, just as Cuba was proud to have a truly exceptional artist.

No one doubts that he was a true popular idol, and he could be considered a shooting star, since he physically passed away at the age of 43, on February 19, 1963. In spite of the time that has passed, his songs have traveled the world and remain in the preference of lovers of good music.

I end this modest reminder, as a tribute to Benny More, on the 102nd anniversary of his birth, emphasizing, as many specialists of Cuban musicology have done, that he is the highest voice of Cuban popular singing.