La Demajagua marked the road to freedom

This October 10 we arrive at the 153rd anniversary of the beginning of the independence wars of the Cuban people against the colonial rule of the Kingdom of Spain. It is also the first step of the Revolution, which brought definitive freedom to Cuba on January 1, 1959, with the victory of the Rebel Army and which extends to the present.

Esteban Lazo pays homage to the Father of the Nation

On October 10, 1868, Carlos Manuel de Céspedes set out on the road to the conquest of freedom. The ringing of the bells of La Demajagua marked the call to insurgency, at the same time that by freeing his slaves Céspedes elevated them to the condition of citizens, and exhorted them to take up arms to conquer freedom, independence and sovereignty.

That historical fact gave birth to a Revolution that has gone through different stages, and that reaches our days with the unstoppable strength of a people that has never been able to be defeated, not even by the most powerful hostile empire that has failed in all its attempts to seize the coveted fruit. And it will continue to fail in the face of the irrevocable decision of a people of Fatherland or Death!

The road undertaken in the sugar mill near the city of Manzanillo, has been long and tortuous since then, but at the same time loaded with revolutionary efforts that testify to the decision to continue always forward.

In the summary of the solemn commemorative evening of the 100 years of struggle, held in La Demajagua, National Monument, Manzanillo, Oriente, on October 10, 1968, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz said:

https://www.radioangulo.cu/images/stories/2021/10_octubre/historia/cespedes--f-archivo.jpg

"What does October 10, 1868 mean for our people? What does this glorious date mean for the revolutionaries of our homeland? It simply means the beginning of a hundred years of struggle, the beginning of the revolution in Cuba, because in Cuba there has only been one revolution: the one started by Carlos Manuel de Céspedes on October 10, 1868 and which our people are currently carrying out".

From that distant date, Cubans fought for freedom, that which definitively materialized, when the Rebel Army descended from the Sierra Maestra to change the course towards a future that has been achieved by the force of dignity and decorum.

.

Every October 10, Cubans take a break to remember Céspedes, a distinguished initiator of the liberation struggles and recognized as the Father of the Homeland for his dignified response to the imprisonment of his son Oscar.

On a day like this Sunday, October 10, I allow myself to quote José Martí, when in 1887, recalling the epic of October 10, he said: "The purest mysteries of the soul were fulfilled on that morning of La Demajagua, when the rich, getting rid of fortune, went out to fight, without hating anyone, for the sake of decorum, which is worth more than it".