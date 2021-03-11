ENPA in Holguín opts for Revit software for the design of its projects.

The Empresa de Proyectos e Ingeniería UEB Holguín (ENPA) of the Ministry of Agriculture has opted for the use of BIM (Building Information Modeling) technology, a collaborative work methodology increasingly used in construction designs due to its real-time updating and better data management throughout the execution cycle with greater efficiency and customer satisfaction.

According to the technical literature, BIM modeling allows the creation of digital simulations of a building design in three dimensions, based on the coordination of all the detailed information involved in an architectural project.

The use of this advanced technology enables ENPA to provide more efficient services with better planning and scheduling of its projects and scheduling of its projects (scope, integration, quality, deadlines and costs) and resource management that provide a better representation of its capabilities and expenses with an impact on increasing its productivity and profitability.

José Ángel Diéguez Fernández, ENPA architect and pioneer in the use of Revit software applications. Photo: Yamila Pupo

Architect José Ángel Diéguez Fernández, Engineering Projects Specialist in this entity, specified that since 2019 they have been using Revit software, which is integrated into the BIM process. "It was a motivation and a difficult stage because we had to take out production learning a new program, nothing simple compared to AutoCAD".



He highlighted some advantages of this technology that helps a lot in the management of information and allows to follow minute by minute the development of the project, updating that optimizes the results and avoids additional work and unplanned cost overruns. In addition to being related to construction models, it is very useful and practical in case of restoration or maintenance of buildings, he said.

It facilitates any early correction or modification accurately requested by the client, "it is not the same to show a plan as a three-dimensional prototype," he explained.

It also contributes to a better working relationship because, unlike other design programs, with Revit all the project team members are integrated into a single process, which saves time and greatly reduces the margin of error. This was corroborated by electrical engineer Rubén Rubio Díaz, who is part of the team. "I feel very comfortable with this system because it facilitates the work, the calculations, the types of materials, I see more realistically what is being built".



That opinion is shared by the hydraulic engineer Pavel Castañeda Zaldívar, who highlights the technical precision offered by Revit and the specific description for installations in his specialty.



Most of the ENPA projects modeled in Revit software respond to the promotion of agricultural and livestock programs in the territory, such as the Gibara Grain Plant and mini industries for the processing of fruits, vegetables and meat. Although others are conceived in favor of social development, at present, for example, they are working on the design of 71 houses for an urban settlement in the municipality of Calixto Garcia, which will benefit victims of meteorological events.