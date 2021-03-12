Friday, 12 March 2021

Holguin dairy farmers overcome difficulties to fulfill their plans

The Ordering Task is very well assumed by the workers of the Holguin dairy products company, who have the serious commitment to produce food, in spite of the material limitations, the lack of certain raw materials, and the measures established for the confrontation with Covid-19.

Kindly, Lenia Gálvez Rodríguez, institutional communicator of this fifty-year-old company, which has productive units in the municipalities of Banes, Mayarí and Moa, informed that the production is defended day by day, applying alternatives in favor of diversity, quality and safety of these foods.

Our company closed the January-February two-month period with the fulfillment in physical units of yogurt and other soy derivatives, such as cresol, natural spreadable cream (paste) and bonbon cream, destined for the markets, the basic food basket and social consumption".

This company, which bears the name of Rafael Freyre Torres, should close the quarter with the fulfillment of the planned productions and deliveries agreed with its customers, particularly the basic food basket, the isolation centers linked to the program to confront Covid-19, as well as soybean paste to the meat and fishing companies.

The communication specialist of the Holguin dairy company said that, so far, the variants applied to the deficit of energy resources and certain raw materials have given good results, thus overcoming the difficulties to meet their production commitments.

 

Arnaldo Vargas Castro
Arnaldo Vargas Castro
