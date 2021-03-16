Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Actions for control in Holguín

Regardless of the advances in the activities carried out, one of the conclusions of the balance of the Provincial Comptroller's Office of Holguin, which took place this Monday in the presence of Gladys Bejerano, Comptroller General of the Republic, was to plan actions to strengthen the internal functioning and thus improve the fulfillment of the assigned missions.

contraloria holguin f ahoraFrom the debate on the work carried out, ideas came out such as the need to raise discipline and demands based on the exemplarity of the executives; and how, since the entry into force of the new Cuban Auditing Norms, the Territorial System must exercise its contents to acquire technical knowledge, professional skills and, consequently, achieve greater quality and efficiency in the activity.
From the report presented, it was learned that the damages and losses determined by the different control actions carried out during 2020 amount to more than 236 million 446 thousand pesos; what was quantified by the Provincial Comptroller's Office was more than 142 million 96 thousand.
Due to these results, 220 disciplinary measures were taken against those declared administratively responsible, including senior managers, directors, executives and workers; reprimands prevailed, which sometimes do not correspond to the fact imputed.
Likewise, it was stated that, despite the epidemiological situation in the country, according to territorial demand, during the evaluated stage, the Specialization Course in auditing was developed for students of the Technical Professional Education, whose students have the places for their placement.
Other actions to detect and stop in time alleged acts of corruption and increase postgraduate training were also addressed. Also discussed was the signing of the code of ethics, as recently as January 28, and the need to maintain this principle at all times.
