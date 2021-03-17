Nearly 40 thousand children in Holguin study from first to sixth grade through distance education

As part of the measures implemented in the province of Holguin to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the distance education process is being carried out with almost 40 thousand students in primary education, which represents 60.2 percent of the total number of schoolchildren from first to sixth grade.

Miguel Angel Leyva Fernandez, head of the Primary education level in the Provincial Directorate of Education, informed in a press conference that in the eastern province there are 439 closed institutions which represent 43.2 percent of the total number of primary schools.

Important in this stage is the support to the working mothers, for which reason 18 Semi-boarding schools are kept open, taking all the hygienic and sanitary measures established by the Ministry of Public Health.

The director emphasized the importance of following the teleclasses, since a new television schedule has been initiated in which the timetables have been changed and subjects such as Geography of Cuba in the sixth grade and English for third, fourth, fifth and sixth grades have been included.

"In the case of first grade, the families were given a group of activities in digital support with the presentation of the phonemes to conclude the knowledge of the alphabet, since it is a very important grade in this educational level", said Leyva.

For this reason, two weekly frequencies of Spanish Language and Mathematics will be broadcasted for the first grade children, the rest of the grades will continue with one hour of television class per subject.

He also advised Holguin families that children who need to go to the nearest school to watch the television classes can do so, even if the center is not a primary school.

The methodological team in the province and in the municipalities are working on a redesign of fundamental contents so that once the presential school year restarts in the territories most affected by Covid-19, the objectives of each grade can be achieved to the maximum extent possible.

It is important the support of the family for the realization of the oriented activities and the link with the school cannot be lost, the communication with the teachers is essential in the development of the distance education.