Campismo Popular in Holguin extends its lodging services.

The Empresa de Campismo Popular de Holguin shows an exponential growth in the expansion of lodging services in the last period, which will allow it to reach the 40th anniversary of the entity as one of the provinces with the largest housing capacity in this modality in the country.

The eastern territory had only five facilities of this type until the first semester of last year: La Silla de Gibara, Villa Cromita, Río Cabonico, Playa Blanca and Casa del Vaquero, but its capacities began to increase as a result of the priorities granted through this recreational modality with the design and construction of eight bases of which four have already been completed.

Carlos Toledo Armas, provincial director of the Grupo Empresarial de Campismo, said that since the last construction works, the lodging and recreational services have been extended to half of Holguin's municipalities where they have more than 1,300 capacities in the nine establishments available to date.

The new facilities make it possible to rescue the initial tradition of spending the nights in tents, because in the 21st century it is about having a different prototype from that time, being more modern and including beds and benches, even electricity for the use of fans and charging portable devices, said the director.

Currently and despite the limitations with the existing resources in the country due to the situation with COVID-19 and the blockade imposed by the United States, the camping entity in Holguín is working on the construction of two facilities in coastal areas, and will soon begin the two remaining ones planned in the program for the expansion of its services.

By 2021, the company expects to have 13 camping bases distributed throughout the province, with a housing capacity of more than 2,000 guests and offers accessible to the population, so that everyone can enjoy a pleasant stay in contact with nature, said Toledo Armas.

In view of the growth of the services, the entity has also boosted the reservation channels, where the increase of sales offices, the online purchase through the digital site www.cubatravel.com and the future agreements with Ecotur and Havanatur agencies to incorporate these offers to their sales of tourist packages stand out.

These facilities for vacationers in Cuba emerge as an affordable initiative for the healthy enjoyment of the population, based on attractive proposals in contact with nature through excursions and sports and recreational activities in each of these centers.



With information from ACN

