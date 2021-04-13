Tuesday, 13 April 2021

They continue to do science in Holguin despite the US blockade.

The science sector in the province of Holguin, linked to food security, import substitution and other prioritized topics, maintains its main programs in spite of the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba for nearly six decades.

The genocidal policy limits the connection potential and the necessary interfaces for the application of new information and communication technologies in the processes of research development and technological innovation, Alejandro Torres, territorial delegate of CITMA, told the Cuban News Agency.

He stressed that science has experimental projects, which require the constant flow of information between several countries, and in the case of the eastern province, it has been interrupted by the constant refusals to access the Web platforms of entities based in the northern nation.

The executive also said that collaboration and professional improvement programs are affected by the refusal to allow travel, access to online information, difficulties in hiring scientific-technical services and other aspects related to the prohibitions established since 1962, in order to cause an economic crisis in the Caribbean island.

These affectations also extend to the institutions attached to this branch, such as the Center for Environmental Research and Services (CISAT), located in the capital city and recognized for its contributions to the protection of the flora and fauna of the prioritized ecosystems.

Bertty Juan, a specialist of that institution, pointed out that the measures imposed by the U.S. administrations also cause damage to branches such as archeology and natural resources, which are unable to acquire the necessary inputs for the processing of samples required for laboratory studies.

In spite of these problems, the directors pointed out that progress is being made within the sector in the province through the development of its own resources and technological solutions that contribute to substitute foreign products and continue the economic and social transformation, even with the millionaire losses caused by the restrictions in the access to bank credits and supplies for health, education and transportation, among other vital sectors of the society.
With information from ACN

 

