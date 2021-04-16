Holguín among the top destinations preferred by international tourism in Cuba

The province of Holguín, together with the destinations of Varadero, Havana and Trinidad contributed to Cuba's winning the Golden Travel Destination 2021 award, granted by the Dutch online platform Reisgraag.nl, by obtaining the highest score in different categories, informed the archipelago's Tourism Office in Berlin, Germany.

The aforementioned office received the award, based on the approved ratings of destination visitors on the Graag website, as communicated on its official Facebook account. The travelers' votes awarded high scores in categories such as location, beaches, nightlife, culture, restaurants, attractions and hospitality of the tourist destination.

The awards' digital portal notes that 'visitors to Cuba have posted 87 reviews on Reisgraag.nl. The country scores an average of 8.3 for travelers - with this very high figure, Cuba wins the Golden Travel Destination Award!

'Cuba scores well in several areas. The highest mark is 'hospitality'; for this it received an 8.5 from visitors. Travelers also highly appreciate the culture (8.4) and the location (8.3),' he adds.



Visitors selected Havana as the most popular site in Cuba, followed by Varadero, Holguin and Trinidad.

The release reflects that 'in addition to national parks, beautiful cities such as Havana, Santa Clara and Trinidad, rum and cigars, Cuba also offers azure blue sea and beautiful white sandy beaches'.

You will find beautiful resorts along the beaches. Cuba is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the Caribbean. There is a welcoming atmosphere with friendly people and lively salsa music,' he says.

(With information from Prensa Latina)