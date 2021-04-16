Friday, 16 April 2021

Real Audio

Hotrel "Las Brisas" in the seaside resort of Guardalavaca, Holguín. Photo: Archive

Holguín among the top destinations preferred by international tourism in Cuba

Pin It

The province of Holguín, together with the destinations of Varadero, Havana and Trinidad contributed to Cuba's winning the Golden Travel Destination 2021 award, granted by the Dutch online platform Reisgraag.nl, by obtaining the highest score in different categories, informed the archipelago's Tourism Office in Berlin, Germany.

The aforementioned office received the award, based on the approved ratings of destination visitors on the Graag website, as communicated on its official Facebook account. The travelers' votes awarded high scores in categories such as location, beaches, nightlife, culture, restaurants, attractions and hospitality of the tourist destination.

The awards' digital portal notes that 'visitors to Cuba have posted 87 reviews on Reisgraag.nl. The country scores an average of 8.3 for travelers - with this very high figure, Cuba wins the Golden Travel Destination Award!

'Cuba scores well in several areas. The highest mark is 'hospitality'; for this it received an 8.5 from visitors. Travelers also highly appreciate the culture (8.4) and the location (8.3),' he adds.
guardalavaca amauris03

Visitors selected Havana as the most popular site in Cuba, followed by Varadero, Holguin and Trinidad.
The release reflects that 'in addition to national parks, beautiful cities such as Havana, Santa Clara and Trinidad, rum and cigars, Cuba also offers azure blue sea and beautiful white sandy beaches'.
You will find beautiful resorts along the beaches. Cuba is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the Caribbean. There is a welcoming atmosphere with friendly people and lively salsa music,' he says.
(With information from Prensa Latina)

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Holguín among the top destinations preferred by international tourism in Cuba

    The province of Holguín, together with the destinations of Varadero, Havana and Trinidad contributed to Cuba's winning the Golden Travel Destination 2021 award, granted by the Dutch online platform Reisgraag.nl, by obtaining the highest score in different categories, informed the archipelago's Tourism Office in Berlin, Germany.

  • Raul Castro presented Central Report to the 8th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party

    Army General Raul Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, pointed out this Friday as missions of the work of the organization the development of the national economy, the struggle for peace and ideological firmness in the Central Report to the 8th Congress which takes place in the capital

  • They continue to do science in Holguin despite the US blockade.

    The science sector in the province of Holguin, linked to food security, import substitution and other prioritized topics, maintains its main programs in spite of the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba for nearly six decades.

  • Campismo Popular in Holguin expands its lodging services

    The Empresa de Campismo Popular de Holguin has shown an exponential growth in the expansion of its lodging services in the last period, which will allow it to reach its 40th anniversary as one of the provinces with the largest lodging capacity in this modality in the country.

  • Campaign in Europe to send medical supplies to Cuba

    Solidarity organizations and Cubans living in European countries are carrying out a campaign to send a container to Cuba with supplies to support immunization against Covid-19, Reynaldo Romero, coordinator of the project, said today.At the moment, the associations of Cubans in Belgium CubaBel and the Netherlands Cuba en mi Alma are participating, as well as the Belgian associations Cubanismo.be, Los Amigos de Cuba and the Coordinadora Latinoamericana de Solidaridad, but we are in talks with others, Romero told Prensa Latina.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.