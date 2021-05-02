Holguin gets ready for virtual May Day celebration

From their homes and work collectives, Holguin citizens will join this Saturday the virtual commemoration of the World Proletariat Day with which they will ratify their commitment of unity and firmness in defense of the continuity of the Revolution and support to the search for solutions in benefit of a socialist, solidary and sovereign society.

For the second time the complexity of the epidemiological situation due to Covid-19 prevents the realization of the traditional parades and rallies for May Day, however, during these last days - with the enthusiasm and motivations that the date summons - symbolic acts have been carried out in the 14 municipalities of the province under strict compliance with the sanitary measures aimed at the prevention and containment of the pandemic and with reduced representation of the different unions of the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba (CTC).

The celebration of the anniversary takes place in a labor scenario of transformations that bet on a greater autonomy of the socialist state enterprise, the improvement of the activity of the private sector and the promotion of the Ordering Task as necessary measures for the revival of the national economy and the substitution of imports.

It is an occasion to support the agreements of the VIII Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba and to recognize the effort and extraordinary performance of the Health personnel in the fight against the SARS CoV-2 virus. For this dedicated and altruistic attitude, more than 200 workers in this sector have been recognized with the Merit Award for Humanism, Sensitivity and Solidarity, while 70 members of the Henry Reeve Brigade have received the certificate of Labor Prowess.



Yanara Guerrero Batista, member of the provincial secretariat of the CTC, pointed out that under the slogan United: We Make Cuba, the trade union movement in Holguin celebrates the proletarian date with the fulfillment of a broad program of productive activities, sanitation and beautification of organizations and institutions that began in late March with mobilizations to boost food production as a priority task in the country in the face of the intensification of the US blockade and the current material limitations faced from existing resources and our own efforts.



More than 25,400 workers participated in this voluntary work -about 140- in support of agriculture, the sugar harvest and other key areas of development, with an economic contribution of more than half a million pesos, she added.



The union leader informed that as part of the May Day celebration, 38 labor collectives of the territory - mainly belonging to the sectors of Transportation, Construction, Food Industry and Communications - obtained the National Vanguard status and others - for their valuable collaboration in the actions of direct confrontation to the pandemic - received the Labor Prowess flag.



Also honored were the 66 Holguineros combatants of Playa Giron and the 11 who were awarded the Honorary Title of Heroes and Heroines of Labor of the Republic of Cuba. Two workers from this eastern province were selected to receive the First Degree Lázaro Peña Order, a distinction granted by the Council of State.



From the community the proletarian date will also be celebrated with enthusiasm, this time the central activity will be tonight in the zone 300 of Villa Nueva of the Pueblo Nuevo popular council of the city of Holguin.



On the morning of May Day, a small ceremony is planned in the Plaza Mayor General `Calixto García Íñiguez' and then a tour of institutions involved in the care of Covid-19 positive patients such as the military hospital `Dr. Fermín Valdés Domínguez', the Clinical Surgical Hospital `Lucía Íñiguez Landín' and the isolation center El Bosque motel.



The municipalities of Moa, Gibara, Cacocum, Cacocum, Rafael Freyre and Calixto García, venue of the provincial event for the International Workers' Day, stand out in the fulfillment of the union indicators.

Currently, more than 273,150 Holguineros are affiliated to the CTC.