Holguin promoted as a tourist destination in eastern Cuba

The Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) in Cuba started this Monday in the tourist destination of Holguin, in the east of the country, a wide promotional program to highlight the historical, cultural and nature values.

During the May Pilgrimages, the sector will promote, until May 6, several activities, including a nautical festival to be held on the beaches of Guardalavaca and Pesquero, where representatives of various artistic expressions will also participate.

Yaíma Suárez, sub-delegate of Mintur here, highlighted the meeting planned by the Tourism Observatory of the province with representatives of Cuba in Europe and America, to promote the attractions of the eastern destination, of which Holguín stands out for the quality of its beaches and extensive hotel infrastructure, she recalled.



In this regard, Carlos Álvarez, commercial representative of the Mintur delegation, explained that one of the intentions of these online meetings is to boost the arrival of clients from these geographical areas, based on the air connections of Holguín's centre of attraction with Italy, Central America and Holland.



Álvarez highlighted the investments and repair and maintenance works in the hotel and extra-hotel network of the destination, including rooms in the Brisas Guardalavaca hotel, and a new International Diving Center is being completed in the vicinity of the hotel.

The five-star Gran Muthu Almirante Beach Hotel, the first sun and beach resort of the Cubanacan group in eastern Cuba, located in Guardalavaca, is expected to open in July with great expectations.



The tourist pole of Holguin ,is about 700 kilometers from Havana, is one of the most important on the island, with some 6,155 rooms in beach areas, cities and mountainous areas, as well as investments aimed at expanding that capacity on the El Ramón peninsula, in the municipality of Antilla.



The Holguín destination stands out as one of the most comprehensive destinations in the Cuban archipelago, which combines sun and beach tourism, nature, history, culture, health, among other modalities of great acceptance among foreign tourists and tourists from all over the country.



(With information from Prensa Latina)