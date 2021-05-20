Mobile telephony expands in Holguín

The Telecommunications Company (Etecsa) in Holguin continues to install technology and equipment not only to make cellular telephony available to more citizens and to increase Internet access from cell phones, but also to guarantee reliable and high-speed connectivity.

That is why, even though we are going through a complex year in terms of availability of resources, during the first months seven new second generation (2G), eight 3G and 12 4G stations were installed in the province.

There are a total of 142 2G, 144 3G and 4G radio bases located throughout the province, both in the cities and in rural areas, and 78 with the highest connection speed, 24 of which have a second carrier added, which doubles the traffic capacity, explained Yovagnis Pérez Carmenate, head of the mobile service department.

Cellular telephony users continue to increase, there are currently more than 517 thousand active mobile services, 364 thousand 969 with Internet access, of which 138 thousand 358 with LTE (high speed communication) enabled. This also enables the growth of data and voice traffic.

At the end of 2020, mobile coverage was available in 90 of the 155 popular councils of the province, 58.06 percent of Holguin's geography.