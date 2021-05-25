Deputy Prime Minister evaluates measures to boost the agricultural sector in Holguín.

On May 25, 1991, after 15 years and seven months of duration, Operation Carlota, the name of Cuba's military mission in support of the independence of the People's Republic of Angola, officially started on November 4, 1975 and which ended on the aforementioned date, came to an end.
As a result of the work of a multidisciplinary team of specialists, the Regional Center for Neonatal Surgery, located in the city of Holguin, maintains a survival rate of more than 96 percent in the last five years, an indicator that shows Cuba's progress in the public health sector.
One million 115,335 Cubans have received until today at least one dose of its own anti-Covid-19 vaccine candidates, in the various research modalities developed to demonstrate the efficacy of these formulations.
