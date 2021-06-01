Producing more food for the people, a priority for the agricultural sector

The challenge and commitment to increase food production for the people is a priority for the agricultural sector in Holguín, which is redoubling its efforts to achieve the goals set, at a time when Covid-19 poses a complex panorama in the province of Holguín.

In this eastern territory, the attention of the Provincial Delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture (Minag) and the National Association of Small Farmers (Anap) is focused on promoting a movement that involves all forms of production towards this objective.

In the province of Holguín, agricultural production has to grow and respond to the plans foreseen, in order to respond to the agreements derived from the VIII Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), which approved a set of measures aimed at unleashing the forces of the agricultural sector as a contribution to the economy.

This means banishing the import mentality and concentrating efforts on production, with the deliberate aim of satisfying the food needs of the population, in the knowledge that it is a question of guaranteeing food sovereignty based on our own efforts.

This implies continuing to make progress in the progressive implementation of the Cuban economic and social model, in the Economic and Social Policy Guidelines of the PCC and the Revolution, and in the strategy designed to advance towards the necessary food sovereignty.

The consistent application of technology and science in agriculture, territorial self-sufficiency, improvement of the collection system, distribution and marketing of agricultural products must be the order of the day in order to achieve the short-, medium- and long-term goals.

Particular emphasis should be placed on investment in the sector, including, of course, non-state forms of agricultural production.

Close links with agricultural producers, their compliance with contracts, and control over production bases are imperatives of the moment, all in order to guarantee more food for the people.

(With information from Prensa Latina)



