Holguín reduces climate change impacts

Preventing and minimising the effects of climate change is an objective that Tarea Vida in the province of Holguín is fulfilling with the implementation of multi-sectoral actions focused on the protection of coastal human settlements, the sustainability of agriculture and tourism - two essential sectors for the economic development of this northeastern Cuban region - and the reduction of environmental impacts caused by extreme natural phenomena.

Changes in natural conditions due to this cause include increasing periods of drought and changes in yield patterns of various crops, loss of coastal vegetation, reduced water potential, shifting depth of marine intrusion and sea penetrations.

In the face of these climatic threats, comprehensive strategies are devised to preserve the biological diversity of local flora and fauna. Based on the ecological assessment of mangroves, reefs, seabeds - with a great diversity of species (sponges, corals, sea fans) - and beaches, measures are taken to determine the causes of the deterioration of these ecosystems and to restore them to their original state.

More than nine kilometres of 10 tourist beaches have already been rehabilitated. According to studies, around 60 per cent of these natural spaces in Holguín are exposed to progressive and moderate erosion processes. In addition, more than 330 hectares (ha) of mangroves have been reforested and the sources of pollution in coastal areas have been identified.

Drainage has been improved and soil salinity has been reduced in some 5,000 ha in the sugar sector, and 47 solar panels have been installed to supply water to livestock and 342 irrigation systems have been installed, benefiting more than 3,250 ha. Another result is the adaptation of agricultural crops with agronomic characteristics that are more resistant to high temperatures and drought.

In coastal areas of seven municipalities of the province, all human settlements threatened by the danger of flooding and frequent hurricanes have - in order to preserve the physical integrity of their inhabitants and vital infrastructure - urban redevelopment plans, adapted to the conditions of a changing climate. Some 78 houses have already been relocated, mainly in Gibara, a locality that suffered the strong and devastating effects of Hurricane Ike in 2008.

The State Plan to Combat Climate Change, known as Tarea Vida, has been implemented in Holguín since 2017 in accordance with scientifically proven impacts and their relationship with sustainable socio-economic development. It prioritises the strengthening of monitoring, surveillance and early warning systems and promotes citizen training and collaboration for the benefit of quality of life, economic recovery and environmental protection.