Holguín expands investments to extend digital television

The Division Radiocuba Holguin expands from 2020 a group of investments to extend digital television in the geography of the 14 municipalities of the eastern province, as part of the programs of informatization of the Cuban society.

Antonio Urtate, director of that branch, told ACN that among the actions stand out the implementation of three high-definition digital terrestrial television transmitters in Miraflores, Cerro de Yaguajay and El Ramón, territories belonging to the municipalities of Moa, Banes and Antilla, respectively.

He stressed that equipment was also installed to improve signal coverage in population settlements in Sagua de Tánamo, Gibara and the transmitter center located in Loma de la Cruz, in the city of Holguín.

He also mentioned that as part of the elimination of silence zones, one of the priorities of that division, a new premises was built in El Manguito, a community in the municipality of Báguanos, with technology installed to receive the standard digital signal and 3G mobile telephony service, in collaboration with Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba S.A (ETECSA).

Despite the negative effects caused by the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba, which limits the acquisition of spare parts and in the midst of the crisis generated by COVID-19, the entity is also making progress in the installation of radio bases, Urtate pointed out.

This year, he said, the digitalization of the municipal radio station La Voz del Níquel, in Moa, is also planned, as part of the investment program for the informatization of society, a multisectoral strategy aimed at promoting the use of new technologies among the Cuban population.

