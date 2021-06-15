Continuity of studies in special education prioritized in Holguín

In view of the suspension of classroom activities, special education in the province of Holguin prioritizes family orientation as one of the facilities for the continuity of studies of the more than three thousand students incorporated into that education system in the eastern territory, in the midst of the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yamila Garrido, provincial methodologist of the area, told ACN that through the use of digital platforms such as Telegram, learning continues in the homes of children with intellectual disabilities, focused on the individual characteristics of each student, one of the main bases of this learning system in the 25 centers of this level of education that the province has.

This strategy provides the indispensable tools to acquire skills in the daily life of the students through the support of their parents in different actions such as combing their hair, signing and counting, depending on the disability of each student, with the purpose of facilitating their insertion in the economic and social life, she pointed out.

Garrido pointed out that the systems of visits and worksheets, established to provide students with the necessary tools for their transition to general education or trade schools, as appropriate in each case, are also being maintained.

As for the programs of hospital classrooms and ambulatory teachers, she said, they are suspended due to the COVID-19 epidemiological contingency, although differentiated attention is maintained for more than 100 students with severe disabilities or living in areas of difficult access, taking into account the strict compliance with the hygienic measures established by the health authorities.

Diana García, mother of an adolescent with infantile cerebral paralysis, expressed the help provided by the specialists for the personal improvement of her son, a student of the Reinerio Almaguer school, who has improved his communication and learning skills, whose follow-up is maintained even with the new coronavirus.

Cristian Pérez, a visually impaired young man who is currently in his first year of English Language studies at the University of Holguín, said that at the La Edad de Oro school, located in the provincial capital, he acquired the necessary skills to function on his own in daily life and today he continues his links with his teachers using new technologies.



Holguín has other institutions of reference in this education such as the Centro Médico Psicopedagógico Modesto Fornaris, with more than 20 years of experience in the integral rehabilitation and self-validism of the students attended, which exemplifies this educational system as one of the main achievements of social justice of the Cuban Revolution.

Before 1959, there were only eight special schools in Cuba, with 134 children and 20 teachers, and access was a privilege for the social classes with higher economic income, according to the website of the Ministry of Education in Cuba.

The digital portal also refers that since 1961 and as an initiative of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro, this educational program began, which today has 357 teaching centers and more than 15 thousand students in the 16 provinces of the Caribbean island and is focused on improving the quality of life of children with physical-motor, hearing, visual and intellectual disabilities, from the earliest ages.

