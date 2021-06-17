Measures implemented in Holguin to strengthen combat against COVID-19

Given the increase in the province of Holguin of positive cases, as well as the respective suspects and contacts, the following measures are implemented with the goal of strengthening the confrontation of COVID-19 based on what the health protocol dictates for the stage of limited autochthonous transmission in our territory.

It is proposed to:

1. Identify work centers that can become isolation centers, including the variants of semi-boarding schools and day care centers to be used on such a purpose. Responsible: Physical Planning.

2. Suspend public passenger transportation and limit the circulation of private vehicles after 15:00hrs. Responsible: Director of Transportation.

3. Suspend all self-employment activities, except take-out and home food processing. Responsible: Coordinator of Economic Programs and Objectives.

4. Increase home delivery service in Gastronomy and attention to 100% of the population benefited by the SAF canteens (System of Attention to the Families). Responsible: Director of Gastronomy.

5. Prioritize the attention in day-care centers and semi-boarding schools for health personnel. Responsible: Director of Education.

6. Propose the closure of all non-vital centers in the provision of services to the population. Responsible: Coordinator of Programs and Objectives of Economy.

7. Prohibit the sale of alcoholic beverages in all establishments. Responsible: Coordinator of Programs and Service Objectives.

8. Strengthen the groups of the fight against illegal line makers and resellers with personnel and main cadres of the centers that close their activities. Responsible: Coordinator of Education Programs and Objectives.

9. Guarantee quadrant control of compliance with the measures to confront COVID-19 with the constitution of six work groups, two that will act intentionally (one in the morning and the other leaving at 5 p.m.) and the remaining four in each of the established quadrants. Responsible: Defense Programs and Objectives Coordinator.

10. Use of all existing radio bases in each agency to promote COVID-19 countermeasures. Responsible: Director of Culture.

11. Reactivate the disinfection points at Brisas and San Germán, reevaluate the position of all of them and guarantee the effective compliance of the work procedures in them. Responsible: Coordinator of Defense Programs and Objectives.

12. Propose the minimum services to be provided by the banks. Responsible: Coordinator of Economic Programs and Objectives.

13. To paralyze all services on Sunday, except those very vital for the population. Responsible: Administration Council.

14. To bring the working day to 1 p.m. and to guarantee the rest of the working hours through teleworking or remote work, in centers that are not essential for the provision of services. Responsible: Coordinator of Programs and Objectives of the Municipal Administration Council and Director of Labor.

15. Limit the mobility of people after 3:00 pm. Responsible: Administration Council.

16. Strengthen the patrolling of our streets, by the force of internal order, from 3pm. Responsible: Delegate of the Ministry of the Interior (MININT).

17. To make effective the measures implemented for the confrontation of COVID-19 from 00:00hrs on Friday, June 18, 2021. / Taken from Portal Ciudadano de Holguin.