Cuba National Union recognizes Unit of Supply and Transport of Holguin Meat Processing Company



The National Union of Food and Fishing Industry Workers has just recognized the employees of the Supply and Transportation Business Unit of the Holguin meat company (Tradisa), as the most productive and efficient group in that sector last 2020.

Although its economic management is currently affected, as a direct consequence of the tightening of the U.S. economic, financial and commercial blockade, the group maintains the results reached last year and is above plan, as was reported at the political-cultural event during which the high award was presented to the director of that unit, Dionisio Cintero Labrada.

Cintero said that the 89 workers of the center, in permanent progress and development, besides meeting the demands of supply and transportation, decreased expenses, fuel and energy consumption, stand out for the quality of their services, have certified accounting, is a protected center, and have a strong movement of innovators and rationalizers.

Participating in the solemn ceremony of awarding were Yurismar Aguedo Reyes, official of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba; María Hernández Rovira and Oliday Frías Vega, of the provincial secretariat of the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba (CTC) and general secretary of the provincial bureau of SNTIAP, respectively; as well as managers of the meat company and the renowned unit.

In the activity, entertained by singer Nadiel Mejías, María Hernández Rovira conveyed the congratulations of the PCC, the Government and the CTC to those who show full fidelity to their people, working with high efficiency.

The member of the provincial secretariat of the CTC said that "with that dedication to work we will defeat the US blockade, in whose claim we are not alone, because the world is in solidarity with our just cause, creating bridges of friendship and love".