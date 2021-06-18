Holguin ready for intervention to population groups with Covid-19 vaccine candidates

In the province of Holguin, the conditions are in place to start vaccinating the 60 and older age group in the near future, in a first stage with the vaccine candidate Abdala, and in a second stage to reach the 40-59 age group with the candidate Soberana 02.

According to statements by Dr. Luis Orlando Castro Gonzalez, Deputy Director of Health, who leads the health mission in the province, the conditions are already in place for the operation of 469 vaccination points and the opening of 429 clinical sites, of which 281 have already been certified.

The target universe to be vaccinated is 542,172 people, including 211,925 people in the age group of 60 and over and 330,247 people in the age group of 40 to 59 years.

The intervention schemes with one of the two candidates include the application of the first dose on day zero, a second one after 14 days and a third one 28 days after the beginning of the application of the product, explained the director.

Dr. Castro pointed out that 938 nurses will participate in this process and it is also expected that 1,287 doctors and other professionals of the sector will be involved in the immunization process.

Likewise, the executive explained that it is planned to vaccinate one hundred percent of the population, for which reason the groups that are not included in this first stage will be vaccinated at a later date.

Regarding the health intervention, in health personnel and other risk groups, more than 49,600 people received the first doses, 98 percent of them received the second dose and to date the third dose has been administered to more than 36,000 people, which represents 77 percent of the universe to be intervened.

Advancing in the vaccination of different population groups should contribute to reduce the transmission of the disease, and thus reduce the number of sick and dead people, he said.