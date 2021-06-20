Holguin Caravan of love against the US blockade on Cuba



Today has become a historic day for the Cuban City of Parks. The Holguin people have joined the worldwide demand for the lifting of the U.S. blockade against Cuba.



Dozens of cabs, tricycles, motors, cars and horses were in charge of representing the people of Holguin in this demand that has been going on for so many years, but which is continually intensifying.



These activities are framed within the framework of the vote that once again the General Assembly of the United Nations will hold against the genocidal blockade imposed on our Island.



Let this beautiful caravan serve, then, to demand as the best gift for Cuban parents, the immediate end of such a hostile and inhuman policy.



These activities are part of the vote that once again the General Assembly of the United Nations will hold against the genocidal blockade imposed on our island.



Let this beautiful caravan serve, then, to demand as the best gift for Cuban parents, the immediate end of such a hostile and inhuman policy.

