COVID-19 events opened in the municipalities of Holguin, Cacocum and Gibara



With the opening of four new COVID-19 autochthonous transmission events, the epidemiological complexity grows in the Cuban province of Holguin, where it is reported the rise of confirmed cases in recent days.

Dr. Alcides Lazo, an official of the Provincial Directorate of Public Health, told ACN that these cases are located in streets 12th and 15th of Harlem and Lenin neighborhoods in the city of Holguin, in the community of El Canal and the town of Arroyo Seco, in the municipalities of Cacocum and Gibara, respectively, where clinical and epidemiological surveillance measures are being taken to the residents of those places.

He explained that the greatest risk of COVID-19 is concentrated in the communities, for this reason, compliance with biosecurity standards and health promotion actions are essential to reduce the number of infections and the protection of people with comorbidities, who are prone to develop severe forms of the new coronavirus, which have increased in the last 15 days.

The executive reiterated the call to comply with the regulations on disinfection and personal protection in workplaces and social institutions in order to cut the chains of transmission of the pathogen, with highly contagious variants.

The province also has more than 200 active outbreaks in blocks where SARS CoV-2 patients have been diagnosed, with a large number of direct contacts, evidence of the low perception of risk among the population.

In view of this latent reality in neighborhoods such as El Llano, Hilda Torres and Libertad in the municipality of Holguin, despite the efforts of health and government authorities, health brigadistas, medical students and other social actors are promoting actions to reverse this situation.

Mireya Pérez, a retired teacher living in El Llano and activist of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), stressed that it is vital to create awareness among people in the community and apply the measures established to achieve compliance with what is established through health programs.

In addition, she expressed concern because in several places there are still young people and children playing in groups, people in risk areas without masks or wearing them incorrectly, which hinders the work of more than 15 months of confronting the pandemic.

Holguín has also maintained two active events for several weeks; one in the El Llano neighborhood, which has already accumulated 38 confirmed cases and a universe of 161 people studied with real-time PCR tests and another in the UNEVOL company in Moa, where there are 31 positives and six extensions to the community.