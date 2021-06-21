Holguín: Teaching programs for middle-level technicians conclude



More than two thousand students of middle technical specialties in the province of Holguin completed their teaching programs corresponding to the 2020-2021 school year, in spite of the limitations caused in certain stages by the epidemiological situation originated by the COVID-19 in the eastern territory.

Roberto González Ricardo, head of this level in the provincial directorate of Education, explained to ACN that the process of closing the evaluations was not affected because in the first school period the students received the academic content of the year and when they interrupted classes in municipalities with the highest rate of spread of the virus, they were already carrying out the pre-professional practices corresponding to this period.

As a result of the measures taken by the Ministry of Education, he clarified, variants were adopted to qualify the last school stage of the young people residing in the five municipalities in the phase of autochthonous transmission, which allowed them to satisfactorily finish the current school year.



Due to the epidemiological situation caused by the increase of positive cases of COVID-19 in the province, 18 of the 35 polytechnic institutions within the territory are closed or are working as isolation centers to help reduce the spread of the pandemic.

Teaching programs at the intermediate technical and professional level in Holguín currently have an enrollment of more than 16,000 students and offer more than 80 specialties related to production and services in the different sectors and branches of the province. / ACN - Translated by Radio Angulo.