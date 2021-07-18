Holguin Minindustries expand programs to support food production.

Increasing food production through greater efficiency of local mini-industries is one of the priorities of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP) together with cooperative members and peasant families in Holguin province in support of self-sufficiency and food sovereignty.

The variant of taking advantage of the surpluses originated after the harvests is assumed in Holguin by about 90 small processing industries of the by-products gathered in the cultivation areas, as one of the ways to expand the supply of raw materials demanded in the elaboration of food, especially canned food, fruits and vegetables.



Ernesto Reynaldo Romero, a specialist in the agri-food area of ANAP in Holguín, emphasized that the main effort in these facilities, set up in the cooperatives themselves, is aimed at guaranteeing a greater supply of food in centers and points of sale in the communities.

In this way, it is intended to reduce the import levels of basic items destined to the population, he said.

Among the most productive industries so far this year, he said, is the one located in the Adel Calderón Credit and Services Cooperative, in the capital municipality, whose collective stands out mainly in the harvesting of condiments, canned fruits and vegetables, tomato paste, vinegar and pulp for the production of jams, compotes and ice cream.

In addition to these items, the processing of meat derivatives for hamburger production, with the advice of Empresa Cárnica de Holguín, he argued.

Regarding the municipalities, the expert said that, among others, Gibara stands out, especially through the contributions made by the Cooperativa de Créditos y Servicios Radiel Rodríguez, with the production of pickles, pulps, flours for human consumption, cassava powder and canned fruits.

This agricultural structure also processes other products derived from peanuts, sesame and sunflower seeds to produce edible oils with the quality parameters required by the food industry, which are now marketed in the national retail network.

Depending on the time of the year, these small factories process about 20 products of different varieties, generating income that is invested in the expansion of capacities and technological improvements of the facilities themselves, and in the development of agricultural activity and the promotion of new areas to guarantee their own production processes every year.

With information from ACN