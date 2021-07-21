In Holguin greater exchange with the people

"It is the opportune moment to improve the attention to the population, beyond statistics, to go to the quality of the answers, to the maximum rigor in the search for solutions to the problems and, it is necessary to exchange with the people, with total transparency", asserted Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, first secretary of the Party in Holguín, in conclusions of the Provincial Council of the People's Power held today.

The meeting, held at the Provincial Government headquarters through a videoconference that linked the 14 municipalities, was conducted by Yunia Pérez Hernández, vice governor, and updated information was provided on the situation of COVID-19 in the province and the new confrontation protocols.

On this subject, the optimal use of resources was urged, as well as to increase the perception of risk, now that the entry into homes is contemplated, the fulfillment of hygienic sanitary measures in the entities, the preparation from the communities, the citizen responsibility, the participation of the factors, as well as to guarantee the support to the doctors and nurses of the family and to take advantage of the disposition of the private carriers to support Public Health.

On this subject, Satiesteban Velázquez said: "it is the responsibility of the Government to know the coverage of doctors in the doctor's offices, to review together with Health the reality in the field to avoid difficulties and the doors for donations, both from legal and natural persons, are open and the Government must control and provide information on these donations".

Among the main topics discussed during the meeting were the fulfillment of the housing policy at the end of the first quarter, the behavior of land use and occupation in the province and the recovery, prospects and projection of the Veterinary and Plant Health programs.

Regarding the Housing Program, the main indicators were analyzed, almost all of them unfulfilled, only 765 houses were executed to date, 13 percent of the total, since the situation of cement and steel is very complex, a matter that is not expected to change in the rest of the year, so it was suggested to look for variants of changes of use of premises that are easy to execute and to review the typologies of the houses to the extent of the possibilities of realization with fewer resources.

However, the province closed with inventories of materials that remain in points of sale and that should not happen, especially in subsidies and there are reserves in local productions, whose main destination is the municipality itself where it is produced.



About this Santiesteban Velázquez added: "We have not had all the resources, but even so, it is necessary that we give the importance to the fulfillment of this policy, with the production of alternative materials, evaluate reserves, and eliminate subjective problems".

According to the evaluation of a commission of the Provincial Government, at present, there are still dissatisfactions and problems related to land use and tenure in the province, as there are delays in some processes, violations, difficulties with documentation and land delivery and late applications.

Although the labor force has been completed in the land registry and some training actions delayed by COVID-19 are being carried out, the principle is that if there are people who want to work land, everything possible must be done to deliver it to them if it is not in use.

Regarding plant health, the recovery of the activity was valued, with particular emphasis on biological control, organizing state control and joining with the UEBs to solve difficulties in Entomophagous and Entomopathogen Reproduction Centers (CREE).

In this regard, Yunia Perez emphasized the need for training producers, the use of biological means and the increase of production lines, aspects to which the agricultural delegations of each municipality should pay more attention.

New regulations have been in force since April in the veterinary branch, so the organization and preparation of personnel is essential, according to sector managers, especially in areas such as animal welfare and the nine policies in this sector, which include the Veterinary Code of Ethics, Professional Registration and other important issues that have been demanded for years by veterinary professionals.

Santiesteban Velázquez said that it is very important to comply with what has been established, to continue with prevention, to support specialists from the state and the generalization of good experiences, which validates new and transforming ways of undertaking and carrying out a task.

During the meeting, the results of the management of the Administration Council of the municipality of Antilla were evaluated, and it was pointed out that it should continue working on the attention to the proposals of the office, local development, and pay attention to the commercial circulation with different options adapted to the current situation.

However, the smallest of the municipalities, even in the midst of the current difficult situation of the pandemic and the resurgence of the blockade, will receive the Day of National Rebellion, with positive results in different branches and the remodeling of two clinics, asphalting of streets, the rehabilitation of some networks and the construction of houses.

In conclusions Santiesteban Velázquez added that it is necessary to work with agility in the implementation of all the agreements of the 8th Congress of the Party and to look for the suit to the measure in each territory. He urged to welcome July 26 in the community, to support us as people, to decorate houses, state institutions and to demonstrate the unity and support of the majority of the people to the Revolution.