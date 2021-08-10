Private transport vehicles in Holguin support medical services in the face of COVID-19 outbreak

The Plaza de la Revolución Mayor General Calixto García Iñiguez in the city of Holguín was the venue this Monday for the flag ceremony of a group of private and state means of transport enabled as ambulances to support the medical emergency services in the COVID-19 confrontation in this eastern province.

Roberto Ricardo Marrero, Vice Minister of Transport, told the press that the integration of the owners of these means of transport and also of the business area has made it possible to triple the vehicles available to the health system in view of the need to increase the resources and work forces to contribute to contain the outbreak of the pandemic.

Yuleidis Leyva Doimeadiós, head of the emergency department of the Holguín regional base, told the Cuban News Agency that so far the province has a stock of 57 ambulances, of which 32 belong to the public health system and 25 to the private sector, plus 18 buses assigned to the polyclinics, an insufficient number to cover the current demand.

Carriers in Holguin will support medical services in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. Photo: Juan Pablo Carreras (ACN)

In the recently incorporated cars, he explained, low and moderate risk patients are transported, while the ambulances are in charge of the more complex cases infected with the pandemic.

Raúl Verdecia Batista, a private transporter, acknowledged at the meeting that the main motive of this group of volunteers is to contribute to saving lives in his homeland, in view of the complex situation being faced due to the spread of this lethal disease.

The vehicles incorporated to these demands of the health sector have all the technical conditions and documents in order to support the medical services, which are already circulating on a voluntary basis until the required contracts are made in the coming days, said Leyva Doimeadiós.

In the current epidemiological context, the main function of these vehicles is focused on the transfer of patients to health areas and isolation centers and they will also be linked to medical discharges and mobility of patients with other clinical reasons, such as pregnant women and hemodialysis cases.

With information from ACN