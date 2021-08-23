FMC: Women at the Service of the Revolution

This August 23 we are celebrating the 61st anniversary of the creation of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), and the event immediately brings to mind the memory of the heroine Vilma Espín Guillois, the eternal president of the Cuban women's organization.

Cuban women have always played a leading role in the struggles waged by our people for their freedom, independence and sovereignty, and there are many unforgettable examples of the work they left behind. Among them we can mention Mariana Grajales, Lucía Íñiguez and Leonor Pérez, during the independence struggles against Spanish colonial rule.

More recently, the names of Celia Sanchez, Haydee Santamaria, Vilma Espin and Melba Hernandez stand out, who played a leading role during the struggle to overthrow the tyranny of Fulgencio Batista and after the triumph of the Cuban Revolution.

To pay tribute to women on a date like this, there is nothing better than to quote the words of National Hero José Martí and the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.

Martí said: "The campaigns of the peoples are only weak when the heart of the woman is not enlisted in them; but when she trembles and helps, when the woman, shy and quiet of her nature, encourages and applauds, when the cultured and virtuous woman anoints the work with the honey of her affection, the work is invincible".

Fidel always pondered the irreplaceable contribution of women in all the tasks of the Revolution, to the extreme of pointing out that: "Women constitute a true army at the service of the Revolution... Women are a Revolution within the Revolution...".

As a recognition and homage to all the women of Cuba on this 61st anniversary of the FMC, Martí expressed in a magnificent synthesis: "Victory is incomplete when the heart of the woman is not moved. It is the medicine; it is the miracle; it is the triumph".

Since August 23, 1960, the founding date, Vilma Espín, assumed the leadership of the Federation of Cuban Women and in its ranks contributed like no one else for women to constitute a Revolution within the Revolution.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on this occasion the celebrations for the anniversary will take place in neighborhoods and workplaces, in strict compliance with the established sanitary provisions.