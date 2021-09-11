Family Farming, a food-producing modality

In 1987, as part of the Urban and Suburban Agriculture Program, Family Farming emerged, but I believe that despite some progress, this type of food production has not developed in accordance with its possibilities.

Family Farming has many variants since it makes it possible to cultivate in small, medium or large yards, use barren land, eliminate micro dumps and use sites around homes or take advantage of any empty space to produce food, vegetables, fruits and medicinal plants.

According to statistics of Urban, Suburban and Family Agriculture, last year in the province of Holguín there were about 1,970 productive yards attended by families, a figure that has increased so far this year 2021, some of them with remarkable productions.

I appreciate in Family Farming a possibility to socialize among neighbors, since they usually meet to sow and then share the harvest, as a contribution to improve the home menu and have natural medicine to alleviate ailments.

I call on you to reflect on this issue, because there are still plenty of appropriate spaces to promote Family Farming, which if used properly, can be added to the purpose of contributing to the improvement of popular food.

If you have not yet done so, make up your mind and join the Family Farming Movement. I assure you that you will not regret it.