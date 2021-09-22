Iberostar hotel chain consolidates its products in Holguín and other Cuban beach resorts

The Iberostar hotel chain in Cuba today consolidated its presence in the archipelago with a company in the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM) and the inauguration of the first flight of the group's World2fly airline.

Speaking to Prensa Latina, the entity's marketing director, Alexeis Torres, explained that in order to add value to the tourism industry, the Iberostar Group created a little more than two years ago the supply company Logística Hotelera del Caribe in the ZEDM, in charge of providing services to the chain in particular, as well as to other hotels.

This allows it to have a variety of food and beverages, supplies and other raw materials required by the tourism company to be more competitive in the Caribbean region.

Although it is another company with a different corporate purpose, it represents a plus that completes the value chain, Torres said.

Also, in an effort to complete the equation, Iberostar will inaugurate in Cuba this Wednesday its first flight of the World2fly airline, another area of the company that will provide more added value.

Torres recalled that the Covid-19 pandemic put the world on hold, so the reactivation will be progressive, and air connectivity will be one of the factors that will facilitate recovery.

We may have clients who want to travel to Cuba from Latin America, Europe or Canada, but without airplanes that will not be possible, he stressed.

Iberostar announced the progressive reopening of its facilities as of November 1 and the inauguration of a new lodging located in Cayo Cruz, in the north of the island.

Varadero, the Santamaría and Guillermo Cays, Trinidad and Holguín were selected to restart operations.

On November 1, the Group plans to reopen the Iberostar Grand Packard -the top luxury hotel on the island-, Iberostar Selection Bella Vista Varadero, Iberostar Selection Ensenachos, Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Ensenachos, and Iberostar Daiquiri, just in time for this year's Black Friday.

On December 1, Iberostar Bella Costa, in Varadero, and Iberostar Selection Holguín will reopen along with the Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Holguín; on December 22, Iberostar Playa Alameda and Iberostar Heritage Grand Trinidad.

(With information from Prensa Latina)