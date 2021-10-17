Boca de Samá: peace, love and memory

The coastal community of Boca de Samá is a paradisiacal place, impressive for its beauty, to which one arrives overcoming about 70 kilometers towards the North of Holguín, passing by Guardalavaca; and after a small elevation, the small hamlet is shown, escorted by the wide sea, that penetrates that terroir belonging to the municipality of Banes.

50 years after the terrorist attack on Boca de Samá

But to the almost 70 inhabitants of the place, proud of the harmony, peacefulness, industriousness and love they share, it is impossible to forget the sad experience lived 50 years ago, when on October 12, 1971, terrorists of the anti-Cuban organization Alpha-66 broke into the place, killed two combatants of the Ministry of the Interior and injured four other people, two of whom were little girls, full of dreams and hopes.

Time has passed, and when I think of those hours of terror that our small fishing community lived through, it seems like a nightmare, but I cannot erase from my memory the point-blank shots fired at my fellow combatants Ramón Arturo Siam Portelles and Lidio Rivaflecha Galán, who were mortally wounded in the confrontation, during which I received five bullet impacts in my legs", commented to me, with sadness reflected in his face, the then combatant of the Border Guard Troops (TGF) Carlos (Chino) Escalante Gómez.

The act perpetrated against Boca de Samá was prepared and carried out by members of the terrorist organization Alpha-66, in compliance with the so-called 'Torriente Plan', for propaganda purposes and to raise millions of dollars, which caused serious disputes among the ambitious associates.

Chino Escalante is still saddened when he thinks of the loss of the young fighters Lidio and Ramon, 32 and 24 years old, respectively. He showed me the leg where he was hit by projectiles that could also have taken his life; and how the shots fired by the terrorists while they were retreating in haste to retake their two boats, wounded the neighbors of the place, Jesús Igarza Osorio and the little sisters Nancy (who lost a foot) and Ángela Pavón, 15 and 13 years old, respectively, and whose father was an auxiliary of the TGF.

As part of that story that forever marked the people of Boca de Samá, Escalante, who was then head of the border post; now 76 years old, has become an excellent communicator, thanks to whose quality, visitors can obtain accurate and truthful information about what happened 50 years ago. He recalls many other details of the history of the place, such as that August 2, 1986, when he had a two-hour and 15-minute exchange with Army General Raúl Castro Ruz.

A small museum treasures all the information about the local history and at the entrance of the hamlet a monument against terrorism was built to symbolically commemorate what happened on October 12, 1971. On the subject, Escalante added the active participation of the villagers in the battle for the liberation of the Five Cuban anti-terrorists and the meetings held in the place with prestigious activists, international personalities and relatives of the Five.

While interacting with Escalante and the visitors, we were approached by a local resident who works at the local history museum. His name is Jesús González Pérez, who at just seven years of age, lived the aftermath of the terrorist attack that mourned the neighborhood and said: ¨Here we sleep with our eyes open, because since then we have learned to multiply the revolutionary vigilance so that criminal events like those will never be repeated¨.

And how do the families develop their lives, I asked Escalante, who said that there is a lot of unity and harmony in all senses, which is why there has not been a single case of Covid-19 infection and the only thing they have not been able to overcome is the scarcity of some material resources, starting with food.

It is October 12, 2021 and in Boca de Samá life goes on, without losing its memory because, as José Martí said, ¨...it is in vain to ask memory to tear away from itself what outrages it¨. Reason enough to continue demanding, from all scenarios, the end of the blockade and State terrorism against Cuba.